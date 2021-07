James Earl Jones

The legendary actor guest-starred as himself on The Big Bang Theory in season 7. During the January 2014 episode, Jones excitedly chatted with Sheldon (Jim Parsons) about Star Wars before taking him out for a wild night. At one point, he had the idea to knock on Carrie Fisher’s door and run away. When he told Sheldon whose house they were at, he quipped, “And she’s a little crazy, so get ready to run,” before Fisher came out to reunite with her Star Wars costar.