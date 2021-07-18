Kelly Ripa

The Live cohost briefly joined Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer for a quick cameo on Comedy Central’s Broad City. While the former soap star is often called “America’s Sweetheart” in real life, she played a much wilder version of herself in the episode.

“I play myself,” Ripa said on Live With Kelly and Michael in March 2015. “I sort of play what I like to refer to as my alter-ego’s alter-ego. So it’s like an alter-ego twice removed. It is a very different version of me. It’s a party Kelly Ripa. A misguided Kelly Ripa.” She teased her appearance at the time, “There may be booze. There may be other things! Who knows?”