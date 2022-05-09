Liam Neeson

The Taken actor played himself in the fourth season of FX’s Atlanta in May 2022 and addressed the controversy surrounding a story he told in February 2019 about wanting to assault Black men after his friend was sexually assaulted.

“You might’ve heard or read about my transgression,” Neeson tells Brian Tyree Henry‘s character, Paper Boi, in the episode. “You know, what I said about what I wanted to do to a Black guy, any Black guy, when I was a younger man in London. A friend of mine had been raped and I acted out of anger. I look back now and it honestly frightens me. I thought people knowing who I once was would make clear who I am, who I’ve become. But with all that being said, I am sorry. I apologize if I hurt people.”