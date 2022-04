Liam Neeson

The Taken star, who hails from Northern Ireland, made a brief appearance in the final season of Derry Girls. The show, which follows a group of Northern Irish teenagers living in Londonderry amid the 1990s conflict, premiered its third season on the U.K.’s Channel 4 in April 2022. Neeson played Chief Constable Byers, who questioned the besties after they attempted to break into their school to find out their General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) exam results.