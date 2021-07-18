Prince

The late icon made a brief appearance on New Girl as himself in February 2014. Show star Zooey Deschanel told Jimmy Kimmel in April 2018 that Prince was a big fan of the show and wanted to be a part of it, revealing that his manager cold-emailed the actress stating that the “Purple Rain” singer wanted “2 B” on the Fox sitcom.

“It was a highlight of my whole life,” Deschanel said at the time. “It was amazing just to get to hang out with him. To the very last second, we weren’t sure if he was going to come to set… We were like, ‘I hope he’s the type that shows up.’”