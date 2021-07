Shawn Mendes

The “Stitches” crooner popped up in the season 3 premiere of The 100 in January 2016. During his acting debut, Mendes sang a brief track for the Arkers at the request of Raven (Lindsey Morgan).

Morgan dished on his cameo during an interview with Teen Vogue at the time. “I loved working with Shawn,” she said. “He is a total natural and was just full with so much enthusiasm. He was awesome on set. We became friends pretty immediately.”