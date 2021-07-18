Tom Welling

The Smallville alum reunited with his former costar Erica Durance for a brief scene in The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” four-part special in December 2019. Over on Earth-167 (aka Smallville), Welling’s Clark Kent had grown up and was living on his farm with Lois after he’d given up his powers to be with her. Superman and Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch, along with The Flash’s Candice Patton, visited Kent in Smallville to warn him of Lex Luthor’s (Jon Cryer) nefarious plans.