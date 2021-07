Tyra Banks

Gossip Girl had many notable celeb guest stars pop by The CW show for an episode, including the America’s Next Top Model alum. Banks played diva Ursula in season 4 and worked alongside Hilary Duff and Blake Lively. In the “Dan de Fleurette” episode, the supermodel played Duff’s costar in a movie and Lively’s Serena was tasked to help the over-the-top actress get ready for their movie premiere.