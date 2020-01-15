Ben Driebergen, 37

Winner of Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (2017)

Quickie update: “We live on the outskirts of Boise. We’ve got hawks and owls and turkeys. Living in nature is something we take for granted. And my sons are getting big, they’re 7 and 5.”

I won because: “First I had Ben Bombs. Then I thought I was going home but the fire-making challenge twist was implemented. It made for great TV.”

My $1 million splurge: “I bought a late-model race car and drove in two races. Then I sold it and bought a little farmhouse in Idaho.”

Biggest competition: “Every single person.”

Secret strategy: “Well, you can plan all you want even up until Tribal Council. But then those plans are washed away. You just got to keep winning those challenges.”

Why I’ll win again: “I’m determined. I have a driving force and I’m never going to give it up until my torch is snuffed.”