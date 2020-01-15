Denise Stapley, 48

Winner of Survivor: Philippines (2012)

Quickie update: I’m a sex therapist in private practice and my husband and I have a 15-year-old daughter. She was 8 when I played the first time. We’re a tight little bond of peeps and I’m definitely out here for them.”

I won because: “I had an ability to adapt. I mean, the Philippines was miserable because of the 18 days of rain. Our tribe lost every challenge. But I went with it.”

My $1 million splurge: “We took our daughter to Costa Rica to get my daughter out of the country and experience life. We’ve gone to Jamaica and Mexico a couple of times too.

Biggest competition: “Sarah is from my hometown and she has proven an ability to change her game. She’s also super-observant and hard to read. She doesn’t give away much.”

Secret strategy: “Play the safe hand because there are bigger targets like Sandra and Sarah who need to go out before me.”

Why I’ll win again: “I have an ability to adapt to the unknown and I know that I’ve done it before and can do it again. My job is to win and I’m here to do my job.”