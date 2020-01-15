Ethan Zohn, 46

Winner of Survivor: Africa (2001)

Quickie update: “When I was 35, I was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Now I’m seven years in remission. I married an interior designer a few years ago and we moved from New York City to the middle of the woods in New Hampshire. I’m still involved with my charity Grassroots Soccer and now 2.2 million kids have been through the program in over 50 countries.”

I won because: “I played back when surviving was a real part of the game and we really needed to depend on each other on a daily basis to make it work. So I based my strategy on loyal and trusting relationships.”

My $1 million splurge: “I used some of the money to start my charity and I got my brother’s cars.”

Biggest competition: “Boston Rob and Sandra. But I don’t really care about past resumes.”

Secret strategy: “Try to be a really well-rounded person. I’ve taken freediving classes, worked on solving puzzles and untying knots before I got out here. My wife was hiding idols in the forest.”

Why I’ll win again: “I’m not coming into the game with baggage like ‘oh, this guy voted me off with a blindside.’ I will play and react by how the game unfolds.”