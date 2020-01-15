Jeremy Collins, 41

Winner of Survivor: Cambodia (2015)

Quickie update: “I’m still a firefighter in Cambridge, Massachusetts. I went right back to work after I won. At the finale, my wife, Val, was nine months pregnant and had my first son a week later. Now we have two sons and two daughters. That’s why I need to come back and win some money.”

I won because: “I had ‘Meat Shields.’ So I had people who were threats shield me from anybody coming after me. So if I have a threat in front of me, at least I know what’s going on.”

My $1 million splurge: “I bought a house in Foxborough, Massachusetts. And I gave some money to my parents and my mother-in-law.”

Biggest competition: “Boston Rob is the No. 1 guy everybody is going to be looking at. Tony Vlachos will be big competition too.”

Secret strategy: “I’m not putting any pressure on myself. I’ve got nothing left to prove.”

Why I’ll win again: “I’m looked at as a loyal person and not a backstabber. In a season like this, it can go a long way.”