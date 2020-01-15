Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, 36

Winner of Survivor: One World (2011)

Quickie update: “I got engaged right after the finale. Then I got married and had my first baby. Now I’ve had three kids since 2011. It’s been overwhelming! I also do interior design in San Antonio, Texas. My life has changed a lot but I’m better for it.”

I won because: “I was good at reading people. We were divided by gender but it worked well for me because I created really good bonds with the girls.”

My $1 million splurge: “I paid off my college loans. That’s the practical, boring answer.”

Biggest competition: “Gosh. Parvati, Sarah and Sandra. Probably in that order.”

Secret strategy: “Actually, playing with those targets is a really good idea. That way I’m not the target. A good way to get to the end is to keep some players around that are really strong.”

Why I’ll win again: “The truth is, I don’t know if I’m going to win. But I think I’m good at reading people and I’m likable and I’m tough.”