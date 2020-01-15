Michele Fitzgerald, 29

Winner of Survivor: Kaoh Rong — Brains vs. Brawn vs. Beauty (2015)

Quickie update: “I was a bartender before I won, so I no longer needed to do that. So I took that time off and bounced around ideas and it led me into the travel industry. Now I work for a hotel company in Hoboken, New Jersey. It’s a really fulfilling life.”

I won because: “I went in with no strategy but rolled with punches and started to play with all the tools in my toolbox. At 24, I knew my social capacity.

My $1 million splurge: “I bought a computer because I didn’t know what I wanted to do and figured it was a good step. I’m the lamest millionaire ever.”

Biggest competition: “Every single person has pros and cons. Everybody is here because they did something right.”

Secret strategy: “I’m keeping every door and window open. Walk right in. And if it works for me, you can stay for tea.”

Why I’ll win again: “I’ve evolved as a person and I’m mentally and physically in a place where I can play a superior game. I’m also under-the-radar and nobody is looking at me like a huge threat.”