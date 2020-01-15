Natalie Anderson, 33

Winner of Survivor: San Juan Del Sur — Blood vs. Water (2014)

Quickie update: “After winning, I went back to school and got into a Master’s program for athletic training. Then I started coaching Cross-fit and I’ve been doing that for a year and a half. I coach at two gyms in New Jersey.”

I won because: “Everything I did had a purpose. There was never a move I did haphazardly. And it was rooted because I wanted revenge for the group voting out my sister, Nadia, first.”

My $1 million splurge: “I took my parents to Las Vegas. I’m not crazy extravagant.”

Biggest competition: “Anybody that combines physical strengths with the social game. Probably Sarah.”

Secret strategy: “I’m not going to do anything crazy and make sure I can do everything for my tribe to keep us away from Tribal Council.”

Why I’ll win again: “I’m all about girl power and I’m a guy’s girl. So I think the fact that I’m kind of like a chick but also kind of butch. That will get me far.”