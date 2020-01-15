Nick Wilson, 29

Winner of Survivor: David vs. Goliath (2018)

Quickie update: “I’m still working as a lawyer in Kentucky. I also give speeches, which keeps me busy.”

I won because: “I had the advantages and the idols and used them all correctly. I won three immunities at the end, which I didn’t even need. Nobody was going to vote me out, ever.”

My $1 million splurge: “I bought an engagement ring and paid off my truck. I put a lot away so hopefully, I can retire in 10 years.”

Biggest competition: “I loved watching Jeremy’s game and I know he’s friends with Tyson. I’m looking at Natalie too.”

Secret strategy: “The first time I played, I didn’t tell anyone I was a lawyer because I didn’t want to be seen as a threat. Now I’m in a situation where I know I’m not the biggest threat and if I can make it the first few weeks and go deep, I’m in a good spot.”

Why I’ll win again: “People trust me because I’m a nice boy from Kentucky.”