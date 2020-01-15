Rob Mariano, 44

Winner of Survivor: Redemption Island (2011)

Quickie update: “I married Amber and we have four daughters. I’m the fun parent. I’m working again in environmental construction and I’ve been renovating houses in Florida where we live.”

I won because: “I beat Phillip and Natalie, but I really don’t want to single them out because I beat everybody that came before them. I worked harder than all of them to win.”

My $1 million splurge: “On Redemption Island, we had no cold water or ice out there. It drove me bananas. So when I came home I told Amber that I wanted to buy one of those refrigerators where you can press a button and the ice and water comes out. To this day, every time I use it, I think about how lucky we are to have clean, cold water.”

Biggest competition: “I’m not worried about anybody. I’m sure everybody is saying me.”

Secret strategy: “Stay one or two steps ahead of everybody. Like, I understand what needs to be fulfilled by each of these players. I’ve very good at fostering relationships.”

Why I’ll win again: “I’m going to go out there and give it everything I’ve got. I believe in myself. I always have, every time I’ve played the game. I always expect to win.”