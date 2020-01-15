Sandra Diaz-Twine, 45

Winner of Survivor: Pearl Islands (2003) and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (2010)

Quickie update: “My husband and I live in Tampa because my husband is stationed there for the Air Force. I was working at an attorney’s office for seven years but I don’t make the kind of money I would make on Survivor.“

I won because: “At the end of the day, it’s about the relationships. I tried to find something in common with everyone. You don’t want there to be hatred and bitterness. You want them to leave the game thinking that they had a friend in me. I have a wonderful social game.”

My $1 million splurges: “On my first million, I bought my house cash in North Carolina. I also put aside money for my daughters — and my daughter graduated from East Carolina University a few years ago debt-free. As a graduation gift to her, I took her to Europe in the summer. I also bought both my daughters’ cars when they got their driver’s license. I have good girls.”

Biggest competition: “Parvati is a very physical player and has won a lot of immunity challenges. She and Kim are the two Alpha Females. Tyson is a target. Sarah got rid of me when we played Game Changers and I haven’t forgotten that.”

Secret strategy: “I learned from being a mentor on Island of the Idols that the level of gameplay has changed a lot and that’s something I can bank on. Anybody playing the old game will go home early.”

Why I’ll win again: “I’ll keep telling people that nobody will give me a third title so they’ll leave me in there. And then if I make the Final Three, I’ll have plenty to say and I’ll win and that’s no baloney.”