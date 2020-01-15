Sarah Lacina, 36

Winner of Survivor: Game Changers (2017)

Quickie update: “I’ve been a police officer for the Cedar Rapids Police Department in Iowa for 13 years. I work in financial crimes and youth crimes, and I really enjoy my job.”

I won because: “The first time I played, I was loyal like a cop. The second time, I played like a criminal. At work, I see tactics people use to try to fool me and I applied them in the game. I can interview people and decipher who’s telling the truth.”

My $1 million splurge: “My husband and I built our dream home in Iowa. The cost of living is cheap, so there is plenty leftover.”

Biggest competition: “Kim is good. I like her, but I’m not here to make friends. I’m sure a lot of people are saying Sandra, but I’ve played with her and beat her so I’m not scared of her.”

Secret strategy: “Take it one day at a time. You can’t worry about Day 39 until you make it past the first Tribal Council.”

Why I’ll win again: “I think people still do not give me credit for the game I played in Game Changers. It was an all-star season! I can play with all the twists and fast pace. I’m much more up to speed.”