Tony Vlachos, 46

Winner of Survivor: Cagayan (2014)

Quickie update: “Everything has stayed the same as it was before, only now I have a little bit more money. I’m a police officer in New Jersey. I’ve got about six years left until I retire. I have two kids now.”

I won because: “I went into the game not having any premeditated strategies and I handled every situation accordingly. I played each player individually as opposed to playing the game as a whole. That was my key to success.”

My $1 million splurge: “I invested the money in real estate, and it’s the gift that keeps on giving because I’m still making money. I also bought a nice truck. It’s a little boring!”

Biggest competition: “All of them right now. It’s going to be situational once the game begins.”

Secret strategy: “I won’t go in with all these fantasies about what I’m going to do and how I’m going to play my idols. I’ll only build my spy shacks if I have to. I’m not going in with a plan.”

Why I can win again: “The game is parallel to what I do as a police officer. I know everybody is lying to me and scheming. So that’s how I will handle it. There is no losing.”