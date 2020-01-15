Wendell Holland, 35

Winner of Survivor: Ghost Island (2018)

Quickie update: “My life is pretty good. I have a company in Philadelphia called Beve Unlimited, and we design and make furniture out of reclaimed wood.”

I won because: “I had a good social game. The jury isn’t going to reward someone they dislike.”

My $1 million splurge: “So I Googled this high-quality image of Rihanna and I found a company that would print an image on a shower curtain. So I put Rihanna on my shower curtain. It’s actually a work of art. It cost $67. RiRi is my girl!”

Biggest competition: “Jeremy Collins. He’s my favorite player of all time.”

Secret strategy: “I’m going to once again play the nice-guy role and be the good guy but then stab people in the back. We’ll see if it actually happens.”

Why I’ll win again: “I believe in myself and I always have on any level playing field. If you’re not confident, why are you here? It’s also an advantage that I played recently because the game has sped up a lot.”