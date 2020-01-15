Yul Kwon, 44

Winner of Survivor: Cook Islands (2006)

Quickie recap: “I met my wife during a Survivor: Cook Islands screening party! I worked on the President Obama campaign and worked for the FCC in Washington D.C. Then I got into technology and joined Facebook in 2013. Now I work at Google as a director of product management. We live in Los Altos, California.”

I won because: “I played a strong strategic game and a strong social game. The best position to be on Survivor is to play the role of the trusted advisor and calm people down. You don’t ever want to be the overt leader. Nobody likes leaders.”

My $1 million splurge: “I donated some of the money and invested it. I didn’t do anything crazy like to go Vegas.”

Biggest competition: “If Rob and Sandra and the older players were to align, it could wipe out all the players who unconnected to other seasons, like myself.”

Secret strategy: “I think people will be looking to recruit loyal foot soldiers. If I’m in that position, I’ll be reliable and could potentially ally with someone and eventually take it over as I build my own game.

Why I’ll win again: “I’m a triple threat from the social, strategic and athletic perspectives. I don’t have a big ego, and I have a strong reputation for playing with integrity. At the end of the day, trust is the currency that matters the most.”

