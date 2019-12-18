Pics ‘Survivor: Island of the Idols’ Cast Reunites for Finale After Dan Spilo Controversy By Erin Crabtree December 18, 2019 Courtesy of Kellee Kim/Instagram 8 9 / 8 Happier Kim seemed excited to be in attendance while posing with Elaine Stott. Back to top More News Celebrity BFF Pics! Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News