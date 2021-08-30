TV

‘Survivor’ Season 41 Cast Revealed, Host Jeff Probst Introduces ‘New Era’ With a ‘Much More Dangerous 26-Day Game’

Eric Abraham Survivor Season 41 Cast Revealed
 Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment
Eric Abraham

Age: 51
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Current Residence: San Antonio, TX
Occupation: Cyber Security Analyst

