TV

‘Survivor’ Season 41 Cast Revealed, Host Jeff Probst Introduces ‘New Era’ With a ‘Much More Dangerous 26-Day Game’

By
Liana Wallace Survivor Season 41 Cast Revealed
 Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment
18
11 / 18
podcast

Liana Wallace

Age: 20
Hometown: Evanston, IL
Current Residence: Washington, DC
Occupation: College Student

Back to top