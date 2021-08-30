TV

‘Survivor’ Season 41 Cast Revealed, Host Jeff Probst Introduces ‘New Era’ With a ‘Much More Dangerous 26-Day Game’

Sara Wilson Survivor Season 41 Cast Revealed
 Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment
Sara Wilson

Age: 24
Hometown: Sherman Oaks, CA
Current Residence: Boston, MA
Occupation: Healthcare Consultant

