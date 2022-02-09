Lydia Meredith

Age: 22

Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.

Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.

Occupation: Waitress

Favorite Hobbies: Writing/comedy, going to music festivals, roller skating, and going to the movies by myself

3 Words to Describe You: Funny, spontaneous and loyal

Pet Peeve: When people waste my time

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Staying true to myself no matter the circumstance. Also, riding Mickey’s Fun Wheel at Disneyland despite being afraid of Ferris wheels.

What is something we would never know from looking at you? I am terrified of vacuum cleaners. I can use one, but I can’t be in a room when someone else is vacuuming because people always chase me with it, and it scares me.

Who is your hero and why? Kristin Wiig. She’s so funny, adaptable, and paves the way for herself and writes.

Which past Survivor will you play the game most like? I think Tom Westman. He was honest, but still a great player. Also, Cirie. She is a great social player. I’ll carry my own in challenges but dominate socially. Maybe a little crazy like Debbie? Time will only tell.

Why do you believe you can be the Sole Survivor? I believe I could be the sole Survivor because I’m likable, funny, but also wicked smart and strategic. I’m young, but still super capable of holding my own. I’m honest, but willing to make big moves that change the game. I’m ready!