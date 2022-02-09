Marya Sherron

Age: 47

Hometown: Lansing, Mich.

Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Favorite Hobbies: Gardening, writing (poetry & spoken word), and Pilates

3 Words to Describe You: Spicy, smart and loving

Pet Peeves: When someone has a big ole Snuffleupagus sneeze and doesn’t cover their nose. Oh my! And mean people.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Living my life as I believe I should; BEING the ME I like and respect. My teaching awards are pretty cool, too. Moms always feel like we need to say our kids are our proudest accomplishment – I think that goes without saying.

What is something we would never know from looking at you? Well, perhaps because I’m always in front of people in some sort of leadership role, everyone thinks I am super strong, have no problems…or never made a mistake. In reality, I am a bag of mistakes made and lessons learned. I am also tender-hearted—if someone else is hurt, I hurt. Basically, I’m a softy.

Who is your hero and why? Kious Kelly. Kious was the first nurse in New York to die of COVID-19. He gave his life for others. He was a dearly loved and respected nurse. He passed on March 24,, 2020. Kious was my brother.

Which past Survivor will you play the game most like? Ironically, a mix between Angelina and Tony. After Angelina’s turbulent first few weeks, she slipped under the radar and made it to the end. Tony brought an upbeat, funny and light energy. By the time he was recognized as a threat, it was too late.

Why do you believe you can be the Sole Survivor? My greatest asset is my emotional intelligence and ability to accurately read people. My game will be easy to argue at the final three. I believe being likable and smart/savvy pays off in the end and secures the vote