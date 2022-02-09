Mike Turner

Age: 58

Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.

Current Residence: Hoboken, N.J.

Occupation: Retired firefighter

Favorite Hobbies: Working out, sports, and watching great movies

3 Words to Describe You: Loyal, loud and fair

Pet Peeves: People ripping open cereal boxes and leaving them open. People who are late.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Easy! Raising my children! I know it’s cliché, but it’s true. I come from the projects, not a very good home life, and I didn’t know how to be a father. But I watched other good fathers, learned and raised two amazing kids and I’m very proud.

What is something we would never know from looking at you? I’m sensitive. I care. I get my feelings hurt. I’m smart (at least I think so). My heart hurts for the less fortunate. I love learning. I’m a straight arrow.

Who is your hero and why? Not sure if I have any heroes, but I have people I looked up to and who taught me about life, how to be a father, a hard worker, honest, and loyal: Capt. Stankiswiez, John O’Brien, Aunt Ruth and Uncle David.

Which past Survivor will you play the game most like? I would love to play like Boston Rob. Not sure it will work out that way but I really believe that I have all the great attributes of all the great players.

Why do you believe you can be the Sole Survivor? I honestly think I can be the final Survivor because I possess all the attributes needed. I’ll be a beast in challenges, a worker in camp, yet I’ll make people believe I’m not a threat until it’s too late. I also have the gift of gab! People will like me (even Jeff).