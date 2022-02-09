Rocksroy Bailey

Age: 44

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Favorite Hobbies: Playing with my kids, basketball, camping and golf

3 Words to Describe You: Thankful, calm – except when driving–and faithful

Pet Peeves: Drivers who do not use their turn signal. Someone who thinks they know everything.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? I’m most proud of my family. Also being the first in my immigrant family to graduate from a four-year college. Always being faithful to my wife, kids, family and friends.

What is something we would never know from looking at you? I’m an environmental scientist. I’m Jamaican. I have been to over 20 countries. I love watching golf.

Who is your hero and why? My hero has been, and always will be, my mom. She raised me in the heart of Brooklyn during a time of crack cocaine, murder and poverty. With her love and help, I am the man I am today.

Which past Survivor will you play the game most like? John Cochran. He understood his weakness the second time around and it strengthened him to compete and win.

Why do you believe you can be the Sole Survivor? Because I’ll never forget what I’m playing for – my family and the money. The sum of which would be a life-changing amount for my family.