Romeo Escobar

Age: 37

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.

Occupation: Pageant coach

Favorite Hobbies: Traveling, beauty pageants and watching SURVIVOR

3 Words to Describe You: Competitive, intuitive and smart

Pet Peeves: I am a bit impatient, so I would say slow people, laziness and people who don’t know how to read a room.

What is the accomplishment you are most proud of? Several. I always dreamed of working in the industry so I am. I dreamed of owning my own pageant, so I do. I dreamed of traveling the world, so I have. I always accomplish my goals.

What is something we would never know from looking at you? How competitive I am. Because I am a small man, and gay and Latino, people always underestimate me. I love proving them wrong. I hate losing or being wrong. I always want to have the right answer and win everything I do.

Who is your hero and why? My mother and father. They are immigrants who came to this country with nothing. They wanted a better life for their family. Despite not knowing the language, they were able to build a home and offer me a better life than the one they had growing up.

Which past Survivor will you play the game most like? I don’t think anyone has played a game like the one I will play. But I do want to achieve great SURVIVOR historical moments like Sandra, Cirie, Parvati, Rupert, Rob. I want to be remembered.

Why do you believe you can be the Sole Survivor? I know I can be the final Survivor because I am likable enough and persuasive enough to convince people to vote for me. I always find a way to get what I want.