Reality TV

See the ‘Survivor: Winners at War’ Cast Members Then and Now

By
Kim-Spradlin-Then-and-Now
 Monty Brinton/CBS; Robert Voets/CBS
20
16 / 20

Kim Spradlin-Wolfe

Then: Survivor: One World (Age 29)

Now: Survivor: Winners at War (Age 37)

Back to top