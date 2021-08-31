‘Survivor’ Winners Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Ethan Zohn

After winning season 3, he went on to compete on All-Stars and Winners at War. He is also a former professional soccer player and after winning Survivor, he cofounded a nonprofit organization called Grassroot Soccer, during which soccer is used to raise money and awareness to fight HIV.

Zohn was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2009. He underwent multiple rounds of treatment and went into remission in 2010. His cancer returned in 2011 but after stem cell transplants, he announced he was cancer-free in 2013.

He dated Survivor alum Jenna Morasca from 2003 to 2013. He has been married to Lisa Heywood since 2016.