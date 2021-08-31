‘Survivor’ Winners Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Jenna Morasca

When she won Survivor: The Amazon in 2003, Morasca became the youngest woman to ever win at age 21. She joined Survivor: All-Stars but left after nine days to be by her mom’s side as she was battling cancer. Now, she works as a veterinary nurse and as an ER nurse at an emergency hospital.

Morasca dated Survivor vet Ethan Zohn from 2003 to 2013 and the pair competed on season 19 of The Amazing Race.

In 2018, she was arrested for possession of narcotics paraphernalia and DUI.