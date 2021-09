Parvati Shallow

Shallow won her second season of Survivor, Micronesia, in 2008. She returned for Heroes vs. Villains and Winners at War and briefly hosted Survivor Live for CBS and Around the World for Free. In 2020, she coauthored a children’s book titled Om the Otter. The reality star has one daughter with estranged husband John Fincher, whom she married in 2017. Shallow filed for divorce in August 2021 and requested a restraining order.