Yul Kwon

The season 13 winner went on to compete on Winners at War. The Yale alum has had many jobs over the years. In 2007, he worked as a CNN correspondent on a series exploring issues in the Asian American community. He later worked as a lecturer for the FBI, before landing a job working at the privacy department at Facebook. He currently works at Google in product management.

Kwon shares two children with wife Sophie Tan.