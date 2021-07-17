‘Sweet Home Alabama’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Candice Bergen

The Murphy Brown alum starred as Mayor Hennings, who deeply disapproved of Melanie as a choice for her beloved son. After Sweet Home Alabama, she appeared in Sex and the City, Boston Legal and House, as well as in movies including Bride Wars, The Meyerowitz Stories, Home Again and Book Club. She was married to filmmaker Louis Malle from 1980 until his death in 1995. They share one daughter, writer Chloe Malle. Since 2000, Bergen has been married to real estate developer Marshall Rose.