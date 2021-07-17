‘Sweet Home Alabama’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Ethan Embry

The Empire Records star played Bobby Ray, a Pigeon Creek resident who gets caught in the crossfire between Melanie and Jake. His later film credits include Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, Eagle Eye and First Man. On TV, he has appeared in Grey’s Anatomy, Drop Dead Diva, Once Upon a Time, Grace and Frankie, Sneaky Pete and The Walking Dead. He shares one child with his ex-wife Amelinda Smith, whom he divorced in 2002. In 2005, he married actress Sunny Mabrey. They divorced in 2012 but later reconciled and remarried in 2015.