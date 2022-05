Fred Ward

The California-born actor played Melanie’s dad, Earl Smooter. Like many of his Sweet Home Alabama castmates, he later popped up in Grey’s Anatomy, in addition to United States of Tara, 30 Minutes or Less and True Detective. News broke of the Tremors star’s death in May 2022, though a cause was not identified at the time. He was 79. Ward is survived by his wife, Marie-France Ward, and son Django.