Jean Smart

The Designing Women alum played Jake’s mom, Stella Kay. Her film credits include Garden State, I Heart Huckabees, A Simple Favor and Hope Springs. In 2019, she began a run of acclaimed performances on HBO as Laurie Blake in Watchmen, and in 2021, returned to the network for Mare of Easttown and Hacks. She was married to actor Richard Gilliland from 1987 until his death in 2021.