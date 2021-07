Josh Lucas

Lucas didn’t stick to rom-coms after Sweet Home Alabama, instead appearing in dramas including Wonderland, Glory Road, The Lincoln Lawyer and Ford v. Ferrari. His TV credits include Will & Grace, The Mysteries of Laura and Yellowstone. He was married to writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez from 2012 to 2014. They share one son, Noah. Since early 2021, the Arkansas native has been dating model Rachel Mortenson.