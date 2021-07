Patrick Dempsey

The ’80s teen movie heartthrob landed arguably his most famous role in 2005, playing Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy until 2015. He also appeared in the films Made of Honor, Valentine’s Day and Bridget Jones’s Baby, and is set to reprise his role as Robert Philip in the upcoming Enchanted sequel titled Disenchanted. He has been married to makeup artist Jillian Dempsey since 1999. They share daughter Talula and twin sons Sullivan and Darby.