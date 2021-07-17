‘Sweet Home Alabama’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Reese Witherspoon

After winning over Jake (and moviegoers) in Sweet Home Alabama, the Little Fires Everywhere star added more serious dramas to her repertoire, playing Becky Sharp in an adaptation of the classic novel Vanity Fair and Cheryl Strayed in the film version of the memoir, Wild. She won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her 2005 portrayal of June Carter Cash in Walk the Line, and in 2017 took home an Emmy for executive producing HBO’s Big Little Lies. In 2018, she authored the book Whiskey in a Teacup, and the following year, she launched her new TV series The Morning Show on Apple TV+ with Jennifer Aniston. She has been married to Toth since 2011. They share one son, Tennessee. She also shares daughter Ava and son Deacon with her ex-husband, Ryan Philippe, whom she divorced in 2007.