Are There New Characters?

Anderson confirmed that viewers would see new faces on the series when it comes back, telling Parade, “There will be new alliances between existing citizens of Serenity.” Spears later teased the return of her character, Noreen Fitzgibbons, who sported a baby bump in a series of promo photos shared via Instagram in December 2021, hinting that a newborn could be joining the Sweet Magnolias family.