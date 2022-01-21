Teaser Trailer

The ladies of Serenity appear to be in good spirits as they toast to their love lives over a pitcher of margaritas in the season 2 trailer, released in January 2022.

In the clip, Maddie and Cal (Bruening) are back on track romantically, while Helen is trying to navigate her feelings for Erik (Dion Johnstone). Dana Sue, for her part, is finding “hope” in her life while being caught up in a love triangle with Jeremy (Chase Anderson) and Ronnie (Quinn).

This season will also include Isaac’s (Chris Medlin) ongoing search for his birth parents and dive into Noreen and Bill’s adventure with their newborn — and how it affects Bill’s ex-wife, Maddie, and their kids. Later in the video, fans got a glimpse of Maddie’s son Kyle and his life after the prom night crash, but the matter of who else was in the vehicle that night is still a mystery.