Where Did Season 2 Leave Off?

In addition to jumpstarting Dana Sue’s new old relationship with Ronnie and the Townsends dealing with the realization that Isaac is a member of the family, the second season of Sweet Magnolias also saw Helen struggle in the wake of her miscarriage. At the same time, Maddie’s relationship with Cal (Justin Bruening) hit a snag after learning of his anger management struggles and past assault charges.