Prom

Amid rumors about Annie and Ty’s relationship stemming from her text, Ty started dating CeCe Matney (Harlan Drum) to put an end to the gossip. He also said yes when CeCe asked him to prom. Annie was disappointed about Ty moving on, but she did the same when she accepted her friend Simon Spry’s (Michael May) invitation to prom. The season 1 finale ended with fans speculating whether Ty or Annie was in the car with Kyle when he crashed after getting mad at his brother and his crush at a prom afterparty.