The Drunken Kiss

Ty made sure that Annie got home safe after she got drunk at a party with fellow students. She kissed him in her bedroom and later sent him a lovey-dovey text while still drunk. Ty was confused by Annie acting like she had feelings for him, which created tension in their friendship. Jackson then obtained the text and shared it with the entire school, leading to a big fight between Ty and Annie. She told Ty that their kiss meant nothing, but after some awkwardness, their friendship seemed to slowly get back on track.