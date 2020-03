Kitty

Clues from a friend: The Kitty’s friend had a long, green Rapunzel-like wig that also covered her face. She revealed Kitty was bullied at school for being weird and when they were kids, she directed horror movies, wrote poetry and was dramatic. In fact, the Kitty has a “dark side,” the friend said. The video included candles and Christmas lights.

T-Pain had quite a great guess, picking Christina Ricci.