Taco

Clues from a famous friend: “ME” was highlighted when showing a menu, making Scherzinger think he was an Emmy winner. The friend revealed they both help people when they get knocked down, are all about the laughs and love their kids. Additionally, a washboard and a drink were shown.

Taco said when he saw Scherzinger, she was perfect.

So who is behind the mask? None else but Tom Bergeron.

The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.